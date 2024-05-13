The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57. 734,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,283,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,750. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

