The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price to $8.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,722. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 67.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

