The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $83.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 72.36.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock traded down 1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting 70.47. 260,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 61.86 and its 200 day moving average is 53.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 72.57.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $66,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 96.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.