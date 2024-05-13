The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $26.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,071,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 209,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

