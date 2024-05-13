The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 452,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 165,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 559,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

