Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

Thai Union Group Public stock remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

