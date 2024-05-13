Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telos Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

