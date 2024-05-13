Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.8 days.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of Team17 Group stock remained flat at $2.92 on Monday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

