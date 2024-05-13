Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 70,564 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,821. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

