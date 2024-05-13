Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,348 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 163,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,615. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

