Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 167,358 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $31.38. 145,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

