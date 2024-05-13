Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 123,157 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 142,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,448. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

