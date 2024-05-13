Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

