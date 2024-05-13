Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1,035.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.00. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

