Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1,048.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DaVita by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.51. 86,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $145.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

