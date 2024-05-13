Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,707 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vistra were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vistra Price Performance
NYSE VST traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
