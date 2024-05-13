Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.29 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DECK traded down $10.86 on Monday, reaching $851.13. 9,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $876.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

