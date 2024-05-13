Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. 19,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

