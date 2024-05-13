Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 377,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.