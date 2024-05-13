Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.53 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.42. 31,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $131.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

