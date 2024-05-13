Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 224.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.74. 45,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,066. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

