Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 142.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

