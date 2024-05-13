Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1,284.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in CoreCivic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 672,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 621,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. 143,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

