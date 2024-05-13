Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 1.9 %
Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75.
About Taiyo Yuden
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taiyo Yuden
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.