Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 1.9 %

Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

