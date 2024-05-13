T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.08% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 55,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

