T-mac DAO Trading 87.9% Higher This Week (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and $3,331.97 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $18.02 or 0.00028666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.
