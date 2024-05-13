Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 449.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.39. 547,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.67 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

