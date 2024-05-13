Symbotic (SYM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM):

5/10/2024 – Symbotic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/8/2024 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Symbotic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.6 %

SYM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

