Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,930 shares of company stock worth $30,916,503 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $699.68. 204,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,235. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $677.86 and its 200-day moving average is $627.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

