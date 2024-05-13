Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 2,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 288,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,014. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 673.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.