Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,695 shares during the period. Arhaus accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Arhaus worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,777,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 539,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.42. 1,873,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,381. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

