Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,113 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $7,185,000.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 231,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,978,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

