Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 50,346 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of International Money Express worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,193. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.