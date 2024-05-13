Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.23). Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 251.75% and a negative net margin of 107.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

