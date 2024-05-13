StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 6,909 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

