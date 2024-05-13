Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 13th (ACLX, ACO.X, AQN, ARX, AVDX, AWK, BEI.UN, BMO, BNS, BPF.UN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 13th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

had its target price cut by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$142.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$52.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$10.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$174.00 to C$182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $975.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$113.00 to C$121.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.50 to C$35.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price reduced by Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.70. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.20. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

