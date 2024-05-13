Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 13th (ACLX, ACO.X, AQN, ARX, AVDX, AWK, BEI.UN, BMO, BNS, BPF.UN)

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 13th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$142.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$52.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$10.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$174.00 to C$182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $975.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$113.00 to C$121.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.50 to C$35.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price reduced by Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.70. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.20. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.