Stifel Nicolaus Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.36.

CEU traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.60. The company had a trading volume of 277,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.24%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

