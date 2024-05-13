Stephens Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $18.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CDNA traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. CareDx’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

