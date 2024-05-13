Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $21.90

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $22.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 949,842 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellantis by 721.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 200,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 188.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stellantis by 309.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

