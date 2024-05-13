Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $437,929.20 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SXI stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $175.03. 53,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

