Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.12. 46,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.93.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

