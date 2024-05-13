SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.36

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.36 and last traded at $140.81, with a volume of 15579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

