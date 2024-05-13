SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.33

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.33 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 33837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.