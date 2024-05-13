SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

SLYV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 154,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,380. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

