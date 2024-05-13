SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,686. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

