SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $370.35 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $370.35 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,986,987 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 533,986,987.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.68153525 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $19,659,588.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

