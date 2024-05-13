Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.00

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 268403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.6 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.