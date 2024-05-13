SmarDex Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $126.33 million and $2.30 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmarDex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01479044 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,414,536.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.