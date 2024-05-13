SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.03. 277,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.