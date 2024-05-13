Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Increases By 70.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,148. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.12. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

